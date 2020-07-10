All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1705 Ravey ST

1705 Ravey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Ravey Street, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Ravey ST have any available units?
1705 Ravey ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Ravey ST have?
Some of 1705 Ravey ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Ravey ST currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Ravey ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Ravey ST pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Ravey ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1705 Ravey ST offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Ravey ST offers parking.
Does 1705 Ravey ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Ravey ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Ravey ST have a pool?
No, 1705 Ravey ST does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Ravey ST have accessible units?
No, 1705 Ravey ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Ravey ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Ravey ST has units with dishwashers.

