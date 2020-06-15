All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1705 Crossing PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1705 Crossing PL
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

1705 Crossing PL

1705 Crossing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pleasant Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1705 Crossing Place, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a remodeled ground floor unit in a gated community with a stacked washer/dryer, galley type kitchen, community pool, one block away from the bus stop / UT Shuttle Line, and blocks away from HEB. Close to IH35 and ACC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Crossing PL have any available units?
1705 Crossing PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Crossing PL have?
Some of 1705 Crossing PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Crossing PL currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Crossing PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Crossing PL pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Crossing PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1705 Crossing PL offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Crossing PL offers parking.
Does 1705 Crossing PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Crossing PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Crossing PL have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Crossing PL has a pool.
Does 1705 Crossing PL have accessible units?
No, 1705 Crossing PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Crossing PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Crossing PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin