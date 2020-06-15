1705 Crossing PL

1705 Crossing Place, Austin, TX 78741 Pleasant Valley
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a remodeled ground floor unit in a gated community with a stacked washer/dryer, galley type kitchen, community pool, one block away from the bus stop / UT Shuttle Line, and blocks away from HEB. Close to IH35 and ACC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
