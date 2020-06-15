1705 Crossing PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This is a remodeled ground floor unit in a gated community with a stacked washer/dryer, galley type kitchen, community pool, one block away from the bus stop / UT Shuttle Line, and blocks away from HEB. Close to IH35 and ACC.