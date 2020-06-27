17029 Ennis TRL

Amenities
Gorgeous & spacious single-story, 3 bed/2 bath & Study home in Avery Ranch! Tile & Wood flooring; plus custom-made plantation shutters-throughout! Huge chef's kitchen w/island granite & built-in SS appliances; opens to family room w/wood-burning fireplace/custom mantle, provides plenty of entertaining space. Elegant master-suite w/private patio access, high ceilings, double vanities/jetted tub/separate shower/walk-in-closet. Extended covered patio w/tile floors! Excellent schools & neighborhood amenities!