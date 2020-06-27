All apartments in Austin
17029 Ennis TRL
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

17029 Ennis TRL

17029 Ennis Trail · No Longer Available
Location

17029 Ennis Trail, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous & spacious single-story, 3 bed/2 bath & Study home in Avery Ranch! Tile & Wood flooring; plus custom-made plantation shutters-throughout! Huge chef's kitchen w/island granite & built-in SS appliances; opens to family room w/wood-burning fireplace/custom mantle, provides plenty of entertaining space. Elegant master-suite w/private patio access, high ceilings, double vanities/jetted tub/separate shower/walk-in-closet. Extended covered patio w/tile floors! Excellent schools & neighborhood amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17029 Ennis TRL have any available units?
17029 Ennis TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17029 Ennis TRL have?
Some of 17029 Ennis TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17029 Ennis TRL currently offering any rent specials?
17029 Ennis TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17029 Ennis TRL pet-friendly?
No, 17029 Ennis TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 17029 Ennis TRL offer parking?
Yes, 17029 Ennis TRL offers parking.
Does 17029 Ennis TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17029 Ennis TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17029 Ennis TRL have a pool?
No, 17029 Ennis TRL does not have a pool.
Does 17029 Ennis TRL have accessible units?
No, 17029 Ennis TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 17029 Ennis TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17029 Ennis TRL has units with dishwashers.
