All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1702 S Lamar BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1702 S Lamar BLVD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:42 PM

1702 S Lamar BLVD

1702 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 705-5225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1702 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Townhome style condo in the heart of South Lamar in 78704! Multi-level floor plan, entrance on ground level w/ a full 2 car garage and washer/dryer. 2 bedrooms on second floor, each with its own full bath. 3rd floor has 1/2 bath, large living room open to kitchen with wood floors throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large center island in the kitchen. Private dog park in the community! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Close to Snooze, Alamo Drafthouse, Uchi, & other SoLa hotspots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have any available units?
1702 S Lamar BLVD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have?
Some of 1702 S Lamar BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 S Lamar BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1702 S Lamar BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 S Lamar BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have a pool?
No, 1702 S Lamar BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1702 S Lamar BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 S Lamar BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1702 S Lamar BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity