1702 S Lamar BLVD

Townhome style condo in the heart of South Lamar in 78704! Multi-level floor plan, entrance on ground level w/ a full 2 car garage and washer/dryer. 2 bedrooms on second floor, each with its own full bath. 3rd floor has 1/2 bath, large living room open to kitchen with wood floors throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large center island in the kitchen. Private dog park in the community! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Close to Snooze, Alamo Drafthouse, Uchi, & other SoLa hotspots!