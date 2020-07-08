1702 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities
A great Dick Clark designed contemporary townhm style condo, fantastic room-mate plan, open with large living room, high ceilings, nicely appointed kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, gas range. Beautiful wood floors, lots of natural light. Multi-level floorplan - 2-car garage, utility & entryway on 1st level; 2 bedrms & baths on 2nd level; kitchen/dining/living/balcony/half bath on 3rd level. Multiple closets w/good storage Walk to restaurants and entertainmnt. Google Fiber Included.