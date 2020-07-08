All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

1702 S Lamar Blvd

1702 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
A great Dick Clark designed contemporary townhm style condo, fantastic room-mate plan, open with large living room, high ceilings, nicely appointed kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, gas range. Beautiful wood floors, lots of natural light. Multi-level floorplan - 2-car garage, utility & entryway on 1st level; 2 bedrms & baths on 2nd level; kitchen/dining/living/balcony/half bath on 3rd level. Multiple closets w/good storage Walk to restaurants and entertainmnt. Google Fiber Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1702 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1702 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1702 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

