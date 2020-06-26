Rent Calculator
1702 Emilie Lane, B
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1702 Emilie Lane, B
1702 Emilie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1702 Emilie Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have any available units?
1702 Emilie Lane, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1702 Emilie Lane, B currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Emilie Lane, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Emilie Lane, B pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B offer parking?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have a pool?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have accessible units?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have units with air conditioning.
