All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1702 Emilie Lane, B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1702 Emilie Lane, B
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

1702 Emilie Lane, B

1702 Emilie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1702 Emilie Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have any available units?
1702 Emilie Lane, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1702 Emilie Lane, B currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Emilie Lane, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Emilie Lane, B pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B offer parking?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have a pool?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have accessible units?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Emilie Lane, B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Emilie Lane, B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin