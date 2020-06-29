Amenities

1701 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So you’ve become an action star recently huh? Yeah, seriously. Go along with it. But you’re not just any action hero. You’re a sophisticated East Austin action hero with super cool powers, an inclusive understanding of justice, and an impeccable sense of style. So what kind of cool actiony stuff are you good at? Well, you’re really skilled at chasing bad guys (or bad gals, #badgalfeminism) on those scooters you find all over town now, you replace people’s water with Topo Chico like a BAWS, saving them from uninspired flat non fizzy water. You bring the big cooler to the keep everyone’s drinks cold when you float the river. You chase down no good polluters on your stand up paddle board on the river. You’re like a vending machine of justice. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-In Closets Custom Built-Ins Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs Wood Plank-Style Flooring USB Charging Outlets Private Balconies Individual Storage Units Pet Friendly ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Wellness Center with Yoga and Fitness Studios, and Complementary Classes for Residents WIFI in All Common Areas Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Austin Views, Fire Pit, and Grilling Kitchen Resident Lounge with Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen, Media Lounge, and Meeting Areas Aqua Lounge with Games, TVs, Catering Kitchen, and Keg Refrigerator Adjacent to Plaza Saltillo/Metro Rail Pet Friendly Environment ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470331 ]