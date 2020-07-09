All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:02 PM

1701 East 4th Street

1701 East 4th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Who is this guy?

Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
Look me up! Austinwithalex (dot) com

Your collection of wisdom filled leather bound books has reached a tipping point. Each day you consume inordinate amounts of time less advice from sophisticated people with fancy thoughts. But you've hit the ceiling. You've literally achieved the pinnacle of epic wisdomness. What's it like? It's hard to communicate to normal folk your levels of hard won genius. But what you can communicate is your desire to move into this fine luxury East Austin apartment, the one that's right next to those cool food trucks and bars and those other things you like. Here will be the perfect place to ruminate about how cool and wise you are. 

But yeah, you should let me help you find your future wisdom den of coolness. 

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Rooftop Lounge

Game Room

Wi-Fi

Coffee Bar

Business Center

Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room

Resort Style Pool

Parking Garage

Bike Storage

Outdoor Grill Area

Gated Community

Fire Pit

Elevator Access

Resident Bikes

FREE Fitness Classes

Pet Friendly Building

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 East 4th Street have any available units?
1701 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 East 4th Street have?
Some of 1701 East 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 East 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 East 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1701 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 East 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1701 East 4th Street has a pool.
Does 1701 East 4th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1701 East 4th Street has accessible units.
Does 1701 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
