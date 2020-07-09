1701 East 4th Street

Amenities
Who is this guy?
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
Look me up! Austinwithalex (dot) com
Your collection of wisdom filled leather bound books has reached a tipping point. Each day you consume inordinate amounts of time less advice from sophisticated people with fancy thoughts. But you've hit the ceiling. You've literally achieved the pinnacle of epic wisdomness. What's it like? It's hard to communicate to normal folk your levels of hard won genius. But what you can communicate is your desire to move into this fine luxury East Austin apartment, the one that's right next to those cool food trucks and bars and those other things you like. Here will be the perfect place to ruminate about how cool and wise you are.
But yeah, you should let me help you find your future wisdom den of coolness.
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rooftop Lounge
Game Room
Wi-Fi
Coffee Bar
Business Center
Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room
Resort Style Pool
Parking Garage
Bike Storage
Outdoor Grill Area
Gated Community
Fire Pit
Elevator Access
Resident Bikes
FREE Fitness Classes
Pet Friendly Building