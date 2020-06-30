Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1701 Dartmouth AVE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Dartmouth AVE
1701 Dartmouth Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1701 Dartmouth Ave, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
**2 WEEKS FREE RENT FOR LEASE BEGINNING 1/15/20. Nice 3/2 with hardwoods, large backyardm, convenient location. Easy access to Hwy 183 or Mopac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have any available units?
1701 Dartmouth AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1701 Dartmouth AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Dartmouth AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Dartmouth AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE offer parking?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have a pool?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have accessible units?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Dartmouth AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Dartmouth AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Dartmouth AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
