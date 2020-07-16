All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1700 East 4th Street

1700 East 4th Street · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,558

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East 4th Street, Downtown Austin, Austin, TX 78702 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. $1000 LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL ON 1/1!!! $2000 LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL ON 2/2!!! When moved in by 09/30/2017 + 1 MONTH FREE!!!! Designer Inspired finishes In Our 1,2 or 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes!!! Coupled with Resort Style Amenities. This is centrally located in the heart of downtown Austin, near everything Austin. Set a new standard of Urban Luxury by making this place your home. For A private Viewing contact Nathan Thomas, Apartment Experts!! 512-576-9232 [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627871 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 East 4th Street have any available units?
1700 East 4th Street has a unit available for $1,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1700 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1700 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1700 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 East 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
