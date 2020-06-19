1700 E 4TH

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Be the envy of all your friends when you move in here! Every apartment luxury you could ever wish for is right at your fingertips! Amenities include: Rooftop Lounge Game Room Wi-Fi Coffee Bar Business Center Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room Resort Style Pool Parking Garage Bike Storage Outdoor Grill Area Gated Community Fire Pit Elevator Access Inside you'll find granite counters, oversized walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, elevated ceilings, upgraded cabinets and glass subway tile backsplash. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.