All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1700 E 4TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1700 E 4TH
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1700 E 4TH

1700 East 4th Street · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Be the envy of all your friends when you move in here! Every apartment luxury you could ever wish for is right at your fingertips! Amenities include: Rooftop Lounge Game Room Wi-Fi Coffee Bar Business Center Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room Resort Style Pool Parking Garage Bike Storage Outdoor Grill Area Gated Community Fire Pit Elevator Access Inside you'll find granite counters, oversized walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, elevated ceilings, upgraded cabinets and glass subway tile backsplash. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 E 4TH have any available units?
1700 E 4TH has a unit available for $1,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 E 4TH have?
Some of 1700 E 4TH's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 E 4TH currently offering any rent specials?
1700 E 4TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 E 4TH pet-friendly?
No, 1700 E 4TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1700 E 4TH offer parking?
Yes, 1700 E 4TH does offer parking.
Does 1700 E 4TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 E 4TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 E 4TH have a pool?
Yes, 1700 E 4TH has a pool.
Does 1700 E 4TH have accessible units?
No, 1700 E 4TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 E 4TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 E 4TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1700 E 4TH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity