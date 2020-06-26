Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1700 Duke Ave.
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1700 Duke Ave
1700 Duke Ave
1700 Duke Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1700 Duke Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE PRIVATE BACK YARD, PRODUCING PECAN TREES, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND SCHOOLS.
PRICED FOR ONE YEAR LEASE. SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE. CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED, TENANT MAINTAINS LANDSCAPE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Duke Ave have any available units?
1700 Duke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1700 Duke Ave have?
Some of 1700 Duke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1700 Duke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Duke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Duke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Duke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave offers parking.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have a pool?
No, 1700 Duke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 Duke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave has units with dishwashers.
