All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1700 Duke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1700 Duke Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:13 AM

1700 Duke Ave

1700 Duke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 Duke Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE PRIVATE BACK YARD, PRODUCING PECAN TREES, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND SCHOOLS.

PRICED FOR ONE YEAR LEASE. SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE. CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED, TENANT MAINTAINS LANDSCAPE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Duke Ave have any available units?
1700 Duke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Duke Ave have?
Some of 1700 Duke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Duke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Duke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Duke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Duke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave offers parking.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have a pool?
No, 1700 Duke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 Duke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Duke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Duke Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin