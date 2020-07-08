17 East Riverside dr

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/862868909e ----

Experience luxury living in the heart of SoCo

Have you been searching for South Congress Apartments? With a unique setting in the heart of Austin?s vibrant South Congress ?SoCo? District, Crescent Apartments has an unbeatable luxury living experience. The minute you arrive under our private entranceway, you?ll be in awe of the intricate details in style. The mid-rise community takes luxury amenities to the next level, including an urban-style swimming pool with misters, a 24-hour fitness center overlooking Riverside Drive, and a fully-loaded rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Austin skyline. Look for a wide range of well thought-out floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. It?s no question that Crescent fuses urban living and modern convenience with contemporary interior as unique as Austin.