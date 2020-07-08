All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 East Riverside dr

17 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/862868909e ----
Experience luxury living in the heart of SoCo
Have you been searching for South Congress Apartments? With a unique setting in the heart of Austin?s vibrant South Congress ?SoCo? District, Crescent Apartments has an unbeatable luxury living experience. The minute you arrive under our private entranceway, you?ll be in awe of the intricate details in style. The mid-rise community takes luxury amenities to the next level, including an urban-style swimming pool with misters, a 24-hour fitness center overlooking Riverside Drive, and a fully-loaded rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Austin skyline. Look for a wide range of well thought-out floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. It?s no question that Crescent fuses urban living and modern convenience with contemporary interior as unique as Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East Riverside dr have any available units?
17 East Riverside dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 East Riverside dr have?
Some of 17 East Riverside dr's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East Riverside dr currently offering any rent specials?
17 East Riverside dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East Riverside dr pet-friendly?
No, 17 East Riverside dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 17 East Riverside dr offer parking?
No, 17 East Riverside dr does not offer parking.
Does 17 East Riverside dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East Riverside dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East Riverside dr have a pool?
Yes, 17 East Riverside dr has a pool.
Does 17 East Riverside dr have accessible units?
No, 17 East Riverside dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East Riverside dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 East Riverside dr does not have units with dishwashers.

