Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

16633 Ennis Trl Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch ~ Backs to Greenbelt ~ Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings ~ Wood Floors ~ Updated Fixtures ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Silestone Counters, Stainless Appliances, Glass Subway Backsplash & Under Cabinet Lighting ~ Extended Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Excellent Round Rock ISD Schools ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



