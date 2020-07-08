All apartments in Austin
16633 Ennis Trl
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

16633 Ennis Trl

16633 Ennis Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16633 Ennis Trail, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
16633 Ennis Trl Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch ~ Backs to Greenbelt ~ Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings ~ Wood Floors ~ Updated Fixtures ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Silestone Counters, Stainless Appliances, Glass Subway Backsplash & Under Cabinet Lighting ~ Extended Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Excellent Round Rock ISD Schools ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3318090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 Ennis Trl have any available units?
16633 Ennis Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16633 Ennis Trl have?
Some of 16633 Ennis Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16633 Ennis Trl currently offering any rent specials?
16633 Ennis Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 Ennis Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16633 Ennis Trl is pet friendly.
Does 16633 Ennis Trl offer parking?
Yes, 16633 Ennis Trl offers parking.
Does 16633 Ennis Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16633 Ennis Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 Ennis Trl have a pool?
Yes, 16633 Ennis Trl has a pool.
Does 16633 Ennis Trl have accessible units?
No, 16633 Ennis Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 Ennis Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 Ennis Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

