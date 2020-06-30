All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

16612 Brayton Park Drive

16612 Brayton Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16612 Brayton Park Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 2 story home in Avery Ranch! Open floor plan, lots of natural light, wood & carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances & island. Master suite features double vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Entertain your family and friends in the backyard oasis complete with wooded deck. Exemplary RRISD schools. Community has multiple swimming pools. Convenient location.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have any available units?
16612 Brayton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have?
Some of 16612 Brayton Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16612 Brayton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16612 Brayton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16612 Brayton Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16612 Brayton Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive offer parking?
No, 16612 Brayton Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16612 Brayton Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16612 Brayton Park Drive has a pool.
Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 16612 Brayton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16612 Brayton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16612 Brayton Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
