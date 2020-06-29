All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1651 E. 6th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1651 E. 6th
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1651 E. 6th

1651 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1651 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1db4190b0 ---- Apartment Features Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting* Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-In Closets Custom Built-Ins* Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs* Wood Plank-Style Flooring USB Charging Outlets Private Balconies* Individual Storage Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 E. 6th have any available units?
1651 E. 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 E. 6th have?
Some of 1651 E. 6th's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 E. 6th currently offering any rent specials?
1651 E. 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 E. 6th pet-friendly?
No, 1651 E. 6th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1651 E. 6th offer parking?
No, 1651 E. 6th does not offer parking.
Does 1651 E. 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 E. 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 E. 6th have a pool?
Yes, 1651 E. 6th has a pool.
Does 1651 E. 6th have accessible units?
No, 1651 E. 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 E. 6th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 E. 6th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin