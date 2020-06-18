1641 E. 6th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



So you have become an action star recently huh? Yeah, seriously. Go along with it. But you're not just any action hero. You are a sophisticated East Austin action hero with super cool powers, an inclusive understanding of justice, and an impeccable sense of style. So what kind of cool actiony stuff are you good at? Well, you're really skilled at chasing bad guys (or bad gals, #badgalfeminism) on those scooters you find all over town now, you replace people's water with Topo Chico like a BAWS, saving them from uninspired flat non fizzy water. You bring the big cooler to the keep everyone's drinks cold when you float the river. You chase down no good polluters on your stand up paddle board on the river. You are like a vending machine of justice.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes



Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Custom Built-Ins



Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs



Wood Plank-Style Flooring



USB Charging Outlets



Private Balconies



Individual Storage Units



Pet Friendly



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Wellness Center with Yoga and Fitness Studios, and Complementary Classes for Residents



WIFI in All Common Areas



Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Austin Views, Fire Pit, and Grilling Kitchen



Resident Lounge with Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen, Media Lounge, and Meeting Areas



Aqua Lounge with Games, TVs, Catering Kitchen, and Keg Refrigerator



Adjacent to Plaza Saltillo/Metro Rail



Pet Friendly Environment



