1640 E 6th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

1640 E 6th St

1640 East 6th Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

I told you not to walk in that door that says "DO NOT ENTER" But you ignored me. Again. And guess what, you've been hit by some phantasmagoric sciencey lazer thing and now you've been shrunken down to ¼ of your current size. Forever. Unfortunately, that means basic things like grocery shopping or playing basketball or high fiving your friends have become significantly harder.

Fortunately, you newly found micro existence has turned this seemingly tiny East Austin Micro Studio basically into a de facto mansion paradise! Go ahead and watch the "Minimalism" or some random Tiny Home documentaries on Netflix to get in the mood of living with less things. And since you are all shrunken and stuff, life if going to be just peachy. Oh, you are right on E. 6th too. So that's awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Italian-Made Modular Furniture

Luxury Murphy Bed

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

High-End Finishes & Pendant Lighting

Wood Style Flooring

Well Appointed Bathrooms

Ample Lockable Storage

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Modular & Modern Furnishings

Zen-Style Interior Courtyard

Inside/outside Living

Clubhouse With Rollup Garage-Style Doors

Modern Open-Air Lobby

Comfortable Common Space With Work Areas & Play Areas

Fully Fit Fitness Center

Ground Level On-Site Restaurants & Dining

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 E 6th St have any available units?
1640 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 E 6th St have?
Some of 1640 E 6th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1640 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 1640 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1640 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 1640 E 6th St does offer parking.
Does 1640 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 E 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 1640 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1640 E 6th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1640 E 6th St has accessible units.
Does 1640 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
