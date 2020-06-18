1640 E 6th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking garage lobby

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



I told you not to walk in that door that says "DO NOT ENTER" But you ignored me. Again. And guess what, you've been hit by some phantasmagoric sciencey lazer thing and now you've been shrunken down to ¼ of your current size. Forever. Unfortunately, that means basic things like grocery shopping or playing basketball or high fiving your friends have become significantly harder.



Fortunately, you newly found micro existence has turned this seemingly tiny East Austin Micro Studio basically into a de facto mansion paradise! Go ahead and watch the "Minimalism" or some random Tiny Home documentaries on Netflix to get in the mood of living with less things. And since you are all shrunken and stuff, life if going to be just peachy. Oh, you are right on E. 6th too. So that's awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Italian-Made Modular Furniture



Luxury Murphy Bed



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



High-End Finishes & Pendant Lighting



Wood Style Flooring



Well Appointed Bathrooms



Ample Lockable Storage



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Modular & Modern Furnishings



Zen-Style Interior Courtyard



Inside/outside Living



Clubhouse With Rollup Garage-Style Doors



Modern Open-Air Lobby



Comfortable Common Space With Work Areas & Play Areas



Fully Fit Fitness Center



Ground Level On-Site Restaurants & Dining



