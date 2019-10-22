1631 E. 6th Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes
Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Custom Built-Ins
Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs
Wood Plank-Style Flooring
USB Charging Outlets
Private Balconies
Individual Storage Units
Pet Friendly
Community Amenities
Wellness Center with Yoga and Fitness Studios, and Complementary Classes for Residents
WIFI in All Common Areas
Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Austin Views, Fire Pit, and Grilling Kitchen
Resident Lounge with Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen, Media Lounge, and Meeting Areas
Aqua Lounge with Games, TVs, Catering Kitchen, and Keg Refrigerator
Adjacent to Plaza Saltillo/Metro Rail
Pet Friendly Environment