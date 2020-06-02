All apartments in Austin
1629 w 5th
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

1629 w 5th

1629 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1629 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dfcad00a2 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 w 5th have any available units?
1629 w 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1629 w 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1629 w 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 w 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1629 w 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1629 w 5th offer parking?
No, 1629 w 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1629 w 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 w 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 w 5th have a pool?
No, 1629 w 5th does not have a pool.
Does 1629 w 5th have accessible units?
No, 1629 w 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 w 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 w 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 w 5th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 w 5th does not have units with air conditioning.
