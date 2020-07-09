All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1627 E. 6th

1627 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1627 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb19be20b0 ---- Apartment Features Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting* Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-In Closets Custom Built-Ins* Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs* Wood Plank-Style Flooring USB Charging Outlets Private Balconies* Individual Storage Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 E. 6th have any available units?
1627 E. 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 E. 6th have?
Some of 1627 E. 6th's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 E. 6th currently offering any rent specials?
1627 E. 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 E. 6th pet-friendly?
No, 1627 E. 6th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1627 E. 6th offer parking?
No, 1627 E. 6th does not offer parking.
Does 1627 E. 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 E. 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 E. 6th have a pool?
Yes, 1627 E. 6th has a pool.
Does 1627 E. 6th have accessible units?
No, 1627 E. 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 E. 6th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 E. 6th does not have units with dishwashers.

