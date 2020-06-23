1626 E riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/294ffd309e ----

Features: We are just minutes from outstanding restaurants, eclectic shopping, and energetic nightlife. Leisure activities are just steps away with direct access to the lake and the hike and bike trails making Austin metro apartments perfect for nature lovers and city dwellers alike. Also nearby our Central East Austin apartments are the offices of major employers in downtown as well as many universities including UT, The Art Institute, St. Edward\'s University, and more. Our residents enjoy exceptional amenities that include two courtyard swimming pools; fitness zone; social hub; java stop; cyber zone business center with conference room; rooftop deck; hike and bike trail; and boat docks. We have over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants, private resident parking and scenic city and lake views.