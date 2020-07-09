All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1624 E. 6th

1624 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aab941f0a1 ---- Exceptional Amenities Gourmet kitchens with quartz or granite countertops, tile backsplashes, solid-wood cabinets, and pendant lighting Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, including gas range, self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher Spa-inspired bathrooms with backlit mirrors and soaking tubs or walk-in showers* Secluded resort-style pool courtyard with splash lounge and seating Coworking area with workspaces and conference room Dog wash *Select Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 E. 6th have any available units?
1624 E. 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 E. 6th have?
Some of 1624 E. 6th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 E. 6th currently offering any rent specials?
1624 E. 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 E. 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 E. 6th is pet friendly.
Does 1624 E. 6th offer parking?
No, 1624 E. 6th does not offer parking.
Does 1624 E. 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 E. 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 E. 6th have a pool?
Yes, 1624 E. 6th has a pool.
Does 1624 E. 6th have accessible units?
No, 1624 E. 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 E. 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 E. 6th has units with dishwashers.

