Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1621 w 5th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 w 5th
1621 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1621 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6294c720a2 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 w 5th have any available units?
1621 w 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1621 w 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1621 w 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 w 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1621 w 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1621 w 5th offer parking?
No, 1621 w 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1621 w 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 w 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 w 5th have a pool?
No, 1621 w 5th does not have a pool.
Does 1621 w 5th have accessible units?
No, 1621 w 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 w 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 w 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 w 5th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 w 5th does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
