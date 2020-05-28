1620 W Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room courtyard gym parking pool

Lady Bird Lake Living! Just minutes from outstanding restaurants, eclectic shopping, and Austin's best music nightlife. Leisure activities are just steps away with direct access to the lake and the hike and bike trails, perfect for nature lovers and city dwellers alike. Our residents enjoy exceptional amenities that include two courtyard swimming pools; fitness zone; social hub; java stop; cyber zone business center with conference room; rooftop deck; hike and bike trail; and boat docks. We have over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants, private resident parking and scenic city and lake views. First month free if you move-in by 5/31! Reply now to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114052

