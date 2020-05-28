All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1620 W Riverside Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1620 W Riverside Dr

1620 West Riverside Drive · (512) 470-4169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 West Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
East Riverside Drive! First month free! - Property Id: 114052

Lady Bird Lake Living! Just minutes from outstanding restaurants, eclectic shopping, and Austin's best music nightlife. Leisure activities are just steps away with direct access to the lake and the hike and bike trails, perfect for nature lovers and city dwellers alike. Our residents enjoy exceptional amenities that include two courtyard swimming pools; fitness zone; social hub; java stop; cyber zone business center with conference room; rooftop deck; hike and bike trail; and boat docks. We have over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants, private resident parking and scenic city and lake views. First month free if you move-in by 5/31! Reply now to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114052
Property Id 114052

(RLNE5841562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have any available units?
1620 W Riverside Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 W Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1620 W Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 W Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1620 W Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 W Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1620 W Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
