All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1618 Royal Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1618 Royal Crest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1618 Royal Crest Dr

1618 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1618 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/067051809d ----
WELCOME HOME TO JEWEL!

Welcome home to Jewel! This property will feature newly renovated units, well-maintained swimming pool, green space for your furry friend (with dog wash included!) and is within walking distance to numerous restaurant, retail shopping, and favorite Austin nightlife locations like Antone?s and Emo?s. Located in the East Riverside Corridor, we are within biking distance to downtown Austin, and the Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail. More than just an apartment, this community feels like home. So come visit Jewel Apartments at 1616 Royal Crest Dr today, and find your new home. Professionally managed by Roscoe Properties Inc. Live Happy, Choose Jewel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have any available units?
1618 Royal Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have?
Some of 1618 Royal Crest Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Royal Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Royal Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Royal Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Royal Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 1618 Royal Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Royal Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Royal Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1618 Royal Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Royal Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Royal Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin