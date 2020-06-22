1618 Royal Crest Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/067051809d ----

WELCOME HOME TO JEWEL!



Welcome home to Jewel! This property will feature newly renovated units, well-maintained swimming pool, green space for your furry friend (with dog wash included!) and is within walking distance to numerous restaurant, retail shopping, and favorite Austin nightlife locations like Antone?s and Emo?s. Located in the East Riverside Corridor, we are within biking distance to downtown Austin, and the Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail. More than just an apartment, this community feels like home. So come visit Jewel Apartments at 1616 Royal Crest Dr today, and find your new home. Professionally managed by Roscoe Properties Inc. Live Happy, Choose Jewel!