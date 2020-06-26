Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM
1617 Gracy Farms LN
1617 Gracy Farms Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1617 Gracy Farms Lane, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Downstairs flooring replaced to vinyl plank recently. Only carpeting is upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Large shaded yard front & back. Wood burning fireplace in large open family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have any available units?
1617 Gracy Farms LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1617 Gracy Farms LN currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Gracy Farms LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Gracy Farms LN pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN offer parking?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have a pool?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have accessible units?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Gracy Farms LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Gracy Farms LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Gracy Farms LN does not have units with air conditioning.
