All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1613 Lawrence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1613 Lawrence Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1613 Lawrence Street

1613 Lawrence Street · (512) 944-6386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1613 Lawrence Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Austin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, media room, yard, front door camera, garage camera, security system, washer and dryer included, and 2 car garage. Utilities included: internet (ATT Fiber 1000) Landscaping service, pest control. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent. $2,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marc De Leon at 512-944-6386 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Lawrence Street have any available units?
1613 Lawrence Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Lawrence Street have?
Some of 1613 Lawrence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Lawrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Lawrence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Lawrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Lawrence Street offers parking.
Does 1613 Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Lawrence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 1613 Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Lawrence Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1613 Lawrence Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity