Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1613 Alta Vista AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1613 Alta Vista AVE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:45 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1613 Alta Vista AVE
1613 Alta Vista Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1613 Alta Vista Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have any available units?
1613 Alta Vista AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have?
Some of 1613 Alta Vista AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1613 Alta Vista AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Alta Vista AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Alta Vista AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Alta Vista AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Alta Vista AVE offers parking.
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Alta Vista AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have a pool?
No, 1613 Alta Vista AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have accessible units?
No, 1613 Alta Vista AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Alta Vista AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Alta Vista AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin