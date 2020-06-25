All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1611 W 5th

1611 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1611 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
Amenities Community Amenities ?Bike Racks ?Business Center ? ?Controlled Access/Gated ?Courtyard ? ?Covered Parking ?Elevator ?Fitness Center ? ?Free Weights ?Garage ?Night Patrol ?On-Site Maintenance ?On-Site Management ? ?Package Receiving ?Pool ? ?Public Transportation ?Recycling ?Short Term Lease ?BBQ/Picnic Area Apartment Amenities ?Air Conditioner ?Cable Ready ?Ceiling Fan ?Dishwasher ?Disposal ?Efficient Appliances ? ?Electronic Thermostat ?Extra Storage ?Handrails ?Hardwood Floors ? ?High Ceilings ?Large Closets ?Microwave ?Patio/Balcony ?Refrigerator ?View ?Washer/Dryer ?Wheelchair Access ?Window Coverings Pet Policy Pets - Max 1 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00 Comments: 1 Pet Pets - Max 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $20.00, Deposit $350.00 Comments: 2 Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 W 5th have any available units?
1611 W 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 W 5th have?
Some of 1611 W 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 W 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1611 W 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 W 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 W 5th is pet friendly.
Does 1611 W 5th offer parking?
Yes, 1611 W 5th offers parking.
Does 1611 W 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 W 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 W 5th have a pool?
Yes, 1611 W 5th has a pool.
Does 1611 W 5th have accessible units?
Yes, 1611 W 5th has accessible units.
Does 1611 W 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 W 5th has units with dishwashers.
