1611 W 5th

Amenities
Amenities Community Amenities ?Bike Racks ?Business Center ? ?Controlled Access/Gated ?Courtyard ? ?Covered Parking ?Elevator ?Fitness Center ? ?Free Weights ?Garage ?Night Patrol ?On-Site Maintenance ?On-Site Management ? ?Package Receiving ?Pool ? ?Public Transportation ?Recycling ?Short Term Lease ?BBQ/Picnic Area Apartment Amenities ?Air Conditioner ?Cable Ready ?Ceiling Fan ?Dishwasher ?Disposal ?Efficient Appliances ? ?Electronic Thermostat ?Extra Storage ?Handrails ?Hardwood Floors ? ?High Ceilings ?Large Closets ?Microwave ?Patio/Balcony ?Refrigerator ?View ?Washer/Dryer ?Wheelchair Access ?Window Coverings Pet Policy Pets - Max 1 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00 Comments: 1 Pet Pets - Max 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $20.00, Deposit $350.00 Comments: 2 Pets