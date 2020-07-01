Rent Calculator
1611 Giles St
1611 Giles Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1611 Giles Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1611 Giles St Available 02/01/20 -
(RLNE5483046)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 Giles St have any available units?
1611 Giles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1611 Giles St currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Giles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Giles St pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Giles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1611 Giles St offer parking?
No, 1611 Giles St does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Giles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Giles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Giles St have a pool?
No, 1611 Giles St does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Giles St have accessible units?
No, 1611 Giles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Giles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Giles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Giles St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Giles St does not have units with air conditioning.
