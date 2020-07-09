All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

1610 W. 10th

1610 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 West 10th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1610 W. 10th Available 08/08/19 4 Bedroom in Clarksville- 1610 W. 10th - Location, location, location! Large 4 bedroom home. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and big bedrooms.

(RLNE3976577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 W. 10th have any available units?
1610 W. 10th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 W. 10th have?
Some of 1610 W. 10th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 W. 10th currently offering any rent specials?
1610 W. 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 W. 10th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 W. 10th is pet friendly.
Does 1610 W. 10th offer parking?
Yes, 1610 W. 10th offers parking.
Does 1610 W. 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 W. 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 W. 10th have a pool?
No, 1610 W. 10th does not have a pool.
Does 1610 W. 10th have accessible units?
No, 1610 W. 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 W. 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 W. 10th does not have units with dishwashers.

