Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1607 w 5th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1607 w 5th
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1607 w 5th
1607 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1607 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeccc1b0a2 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 w 5th have any available units?
1607 w 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1607 w 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1607 w 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 w 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1607 w 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1607 w 5th offer parking?
No, 1607 w 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1607 w 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 w 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 w 5th have a pool?
No, 1607 w 5th does not have a pool.
Does 1607 w 5th have accessible units?
No, 1607 w 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 w 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 w 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 w 5th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 w 5th does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin