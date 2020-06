Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located next to Walnut Creek State Park, tons of nature trails and ball fields! Minutes to Domain, food, entertainment, ACC, Samsung, Google, with easy access to both I-35 and Mopac. Dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Spacious layout with updated kitchen new appliances! Washer / Dryer. Professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maint. request online. Pet fees are non refundable. FREEZING COLD AIR FROM THE NEW HVAC

Contact us to schedule a showing.