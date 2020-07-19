All apartments in Austin
1603 Airedale RD
1603 Airedale RD

1603 Airedale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Airedale Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JAN 15. Pets welcome! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Modern, Clean & Trendy Condo w/ Fenced Backyard. Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter-tops, Gas Stove top, Dining Area w/ Stylish Light Fixtures. BIG Walk-In Master Closet & Beautiful Tiled Walk-In Shower & Porcelain Counters. Foyer/Game Area Upstairs. Great Natural Lighting & Tons of Storage Space. HIGHLY DESIRABLE South Austin Location. Has Attached Garage. LANDLORD PAYS LAWN MAINTENANCE! Pets must be attended if left outdoors. I-35 just 5-10 Minutes Away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

