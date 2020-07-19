1603 Airedale RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE JAN 15. Pets welcome! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Modern, Clean & Trendy Condo w/ Fenced Backyard. Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter-tops, Gas Stove top, Dining Area w/ Stylish Light Fixtures. BIG Walk-In Master Closet & Beautiful Tiled Walk-In Shower & Porcelain Counters. Foyer/Game Area Upstairs. Great Natural Lighting & Tons of Storage Space. HIGHLY DESIRABLE South Austin Location. Has Attached Garage. LANDLORD PAYS LAWN MAINTENANCE! Pets must be attended if left outdoors. I-35 just 5-10 Minutes Away.