1601 Sunterro
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM
1601 Sunterro
1601 Sunterro
·
No Longer Available
Location
1601 Sunterro, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Sunterro have any available units?
1601 Sunterro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Sunterro currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Sunterro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Sunterro pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Sunterro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1601 Sunterro offer parking?
No, 1601 Sunterro does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Sunterro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Sunterro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Sunterro have a pool?
No, 1601 Sunterro does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Sunterro have accessible units?
No, 1601 Sunterro does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Sunterro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Sunterro has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Sunterro have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Sunterro does not have units with air conditioning.
