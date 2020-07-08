All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1564 S. Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1564 S. Lamar
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

1564 S. Lamar

1564 North Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Old Enfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1564 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Old Enfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0096e940a4 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 S. Lamar have any available units?
1564 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 S. Lamar have?
Some of 1564 S. Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1564 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1564 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1564 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 1564 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1564 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 S. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 1564 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 1564 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1564 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin