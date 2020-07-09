1560 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

There are 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You are down 2 points. Its The Finals. The Finals you have been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things have not been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it’s been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you have done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air…...it seems like an eternity. And…..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!



YOU ARE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!



You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they have got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you have had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!



That’s what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!



_____________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One and two-bedroom floor plans



Wood-style flooring throughout living areas



Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry



Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash



Open living spaces featuring ample windows



Studies and computer desks



Terraces and Juliet balconies



Dry bars



Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds



Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving



Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs



Dual vanities and stand-up showers



Energy-efficient washers and dryers



_______________________________________



Community Amenities



Expansive bark park



Skyline terrace with downtown views



Zen studio



Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees



Business center



Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges



Paw spa



24-hour fitness center



Automated package lockers



2 luxe community clubrooms



Community courtyards with sweeping lights



Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges



------------------------------------



Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy!



I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I am a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we are pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I am free to work with!