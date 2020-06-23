All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1530 Royal Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1530 Royal Crest
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1530 Royal Crest

1530 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1530 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5b61be09c ---- The Element in Austin, Texas offers spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments homes that include your washer and dryer, faux wood flooring, fenced back yards and built in desks. Our chef inspired kitchens feature granite countertops, black on black appliances with microwaves and oversized sinks with filtered water. Our community offers two resort style pools with cabanas, zen-like courtyards, fitness center, covered parking and a resident garden. Your furry friend will enjoy our pet park and lush courtyards. Our East Riverside location cannot be beat with easy access to I-35, shopping and dining such as Starbucks and H.E.B. Residents enjoy being minutes to downtown Austin! Enjoy a unique life style you will not find anywhere else in Austin. Love it and lease it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Royal Crest have any available units?
1530 Royal Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Royal Crest have?
Some of 1530 Royal Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Royal Crest currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Royal Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Royal Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Royal Crest is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Royal Crest offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Royal Crest does offer parking.
Does 1530 Royal Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Royal Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Royal Crest have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Royal Crest has a pool.
Does 1530 Royal Crest have accessible units?
No, 1530 Royal Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Royal Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Royal Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin