1529 Barton Springs Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

RENT TO OWN: $5,200/$1.1 Million - Property Id: 103300



BARTON SPRINGS ~ VILLAS at Lost Canyon: FOR SALE OR FOR RENT. This architectural Mediterranean design offers extraordinary luxury Villa Homes. Quiet neighborhood, with an amazing landscape and lots of public space. Just steps away from Austin's Downtown, Zilker Park & Lady Bird Lake hiking/biking trails. This unit features 3 bedrooms and 4 baths, 3 stories with an elevator. Walking distance to Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool and many shops and restaurants in the heart of Austin's most desirable neighborhood. Includes a two car garage and well equipped exercise room and a relaxing hot tub. $1.12 Million to Purchase Owner will rent or sell, "rent to own" owner financing is an option. Reply to schedule a Tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103300p

Property Id 103300



(RLNE5172445)