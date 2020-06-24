All apartments in Austin
1529 Barton Springs Rd
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1529 Barton Springs Rd

1529 Barton Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
RENT TO OWN: $5,200/$1.1 Million - Property Id: 103300

BARTON SPRINGS ~ VILLAS at Lost Canyon: FOR SALE OR FOR RENT. This architectural Mediterranean design offers extraordinary luxury Villa Homes. Quiet neighborhood, with an amazing landscape and lots of public space. Just steps away from Austin's Downtown, Zilker Park & Lady Bird Lake hiking/biking trails. This unit features 3 bedrooms and 4 baths, 3 stories with an elevator. Walking distance to Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool and many shops and restaurants in the heart of Austin's most desirable neighborhood. Includes a two car garage and well equipped exercise room and a relaxing hot tub. $1.12 Million to Purchase Owner will rent or sell, "rent to own" owner financing is an option. Reply to schedule a Tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103300p
Property Id 103300

(RLNE5172445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have any available units?
1529 Barton Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have?
Some of 1529 Barton Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Barton Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Barton Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Barton Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Barton Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Barton Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Barton Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1529 Barton Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1529 Barton Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Barton Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Barton Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
