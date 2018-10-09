All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1527 Madison Avenue

1527 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Madison Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1527 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1527 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

