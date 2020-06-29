All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1520 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1520 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:54 AM

1520 S Lamar Blvd

1520 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1520 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
There are 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You are down 2 points. Its The Finals. The Finals you have been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things have not been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it’s been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you have done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air…...it seems like an eternity. And…..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!

YOU ARE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!

You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they have got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you have had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!

That’s what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!

_____________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One and two-bedroom floor plans

Wood-style flooring throughout living areas

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry

Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash

Open living spaces featuring ample windows

Studies and computer desks

Terraces and Juliet balconies

Dry bars

Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs

Dual vanities and stand-up showers

Energy-efficient washers and dryers

_______________________________________

Community Amenities

Expansive bark park

Skyline terrace with downtown views

Zen studio

Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees

Business center

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

Paw spa

24-hour fitness center

Automated package lockers

2 luxe community clubrooms

Community courtyards with sweeping lights

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

------------------------------------

Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy!

I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I am a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we are pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I am free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1520 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1520 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1520 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1520 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1520 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1520 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1520 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin