Austin, TX
1520 Royal Crest
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1520 Royal Crest

1520 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79e97a509c ---- The Element in Austin, Texas offers spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments homes that include your washer and dryer, faux wood flooring, fenced back yards and built in desks. Our chef inspired kitchens feature granite countertops, black on black appliances with microwaves and oversized sinks with filtered water. Our community offers two resort style pools with cabanas, zen-like courtyards, fitness center, covered parking and a resident garden. Your furry friend will enjoy our pet park and lush courtyards. Our East Riverside location cannot be beat with easy access to I-35, shopping and dining such as Starbucks and H.E.B. Residents enjoy being minutes to downtown Austin! Enjoy a unique life style you will not find anywhere else in Austin. Love it and lease it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Royal Crest have any available units?
1520 Royal Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Royal Crest have?
Some of 1520 Royal Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Royal Crest currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Royal Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Royal Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Royal Crest is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Royal Crest offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Royal Crest does offer parking.
Does 1520 Royal Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Royal Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Royal Crest have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Royal Crest has a pool.
Does 1520 Royal Crest have accessible units?
No, 1520 Royal Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Royal Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Royal Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
