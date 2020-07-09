1515 PALMA PLAZA

Amenities
Whether you are a student, a professional or a family, you will love this chic, West Austin community. Live only minutes from downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake. Bring along your pets and enjoy a great lifestyle for an affordable price!
Features and amenities include on-site laundry, on-site recycling, outdoor picnic/BBQ areas, large closets, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.