New Condo Minutes from The Domain! - Beautiful new condo in a gated community! Enclosed dog park within the community and only minutes away from Domain shopping and dining. Live close to Austin's dynamic north side corridor.
(RLNE5120615)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have any available units?
1513 Lorraine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1513 Lorraine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Lorraine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Lorraine Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Lorraine Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop offer parking?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have a pool?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have accessible units?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Lorraine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Lorraine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.