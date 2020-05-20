1510 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities

A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, youare left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit.energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers.



Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It's perfect!



You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you are into that kind of thing)



Community Amenities



Two refreshing pools



Two fitness zones



Outdoor lounge & social space



Fitness on demand classes



Picnic & grilling areas



Controlled access buildings



Stylish clubhouse



Direct level access parking garage



Business & conference center



Elevator access



Wi fi in all common areas



Valet trash & recycling



Internet cafe & lounge



Smoke free property



24 hour emergency maintenance



Community events & social activities



Apartment Amenities



Wood style flooring



Open & spacious floor plans



Plush carpeted bedrooms



Two designer kitchen finish outs



Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios



Stainless steel appliances



Oversized tubs with luxury tile



Granite countertops



Washer/dryer included



Island style kitchens



Private balconies & patios



Modern glass tile backsplashes



Pre wired intrusion alarms



