Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

1510 South Lamar Blvd

1510 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, youare left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit.energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers.

Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It's perfect!

You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you are into that kind of thing)

_____________________________________________

Community Amenities

Two refreshing pools

Two fitness zones

Outdoor lounge & social space

Fitness on demand classes

Picnic & grilling areas

Controlled access buildings

Stylish clubhouse

Direct level access parking garage

Business & conference center

Elevator access

Wi fi in all common areas

Valet trash & recycling

Internet cafe & lounge

Smoke free property

24 hour emergency maintenance

Community events & social activities

_______________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood style flooring

Open & spacious floor plans

Plush carpeted bedrooms

Two designer kitchen finish outs

Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios

Stainless steel appliances

Oversized tubs with luxury tile

Granite countertops

Washer/dryer included

Island style kitchens

Private balconies & patios

Modern glass tile backsplashes

Pre wired intrusion alarms

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

