1510 Crossing Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1510 Crossing Place
1510 Crossing Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1510 Crossing Place, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/612198a09b ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Crossing Place have any available units?
1510 Crossing Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1510 Crossing Place have?
Some of 1510 Crossing Place's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1510 Crossing Place currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Crossing Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Crossing Place pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Crossing Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1510 Crossing Place offer parking?
No, 1510 Crossing Place does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Crossing Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Crossing Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Crossing Place have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Crossing Place has a pool.
Does 1510 Crossing Place have accessible units?
No, 1510 Crossing Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Crossing Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Crossing Place does not have units with dishwashers.
