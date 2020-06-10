1508 Gropius Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage key fob access

Beautiful upgraded 3/2 SMART home in convenient N Austin location. Close to major employers, Samsung, Dell, GM. Wired for security, keyless entry, and more. Spacious and Open kitchen and living room plan. Stainless appliances, granite counters, and large island. Tile floors in living and wet spaces. Master has double vanity and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard with patio. Two car garage. For more information or to schedule a showing, call/text Alan Kent/Realtor - Ph. 713-824-1901. Available - 9/1/2020.