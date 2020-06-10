All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:34 PM

1508 Gropius Lane

1508 Gropius Ln · (713) 824-1901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 Gropius Ln, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Beautiful upgraded 3/2 SMART home in convenient N Austin location. Close to major employers, Samsung, Dell, GM. Wired for security, keyless entry, and more. Spacious and Open kitchen and living room plan. Stainless appliances, granite counters, and large island. Tile floors in living and wet spaces. Master has double vanity and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard with patio. Two car garage. For more information or to schedule a showing, call/text Alan Kent/Realtor - Ph. 713-824-1901. Available - 9/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Gropius Lane have any available units?
1508 Gropius Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Gropius Lane have?
Some of 1508 Gropius Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Gropius Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Gropius Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Gropius Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Gropius Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1508 Gropius Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Gropius Lane offers parking.
Does 1508 Gropius Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Gropius Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Gropius Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Gropius Lane has a pool.
Does 1508 Gropius Lane have accessible units?
No, 1508 Gropius Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Gropius Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Gropius Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
