All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1507 Homespun RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1507 Homespun RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 Homespun RD

1507 Homespun Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1507 Homespun Rd, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in South Austin Gated Community - Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in South Austin Gated Community ~ Open Concept Living w/Wood Flooring & Vaulted Ceiling ~ Open Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Center Island & Stainless Appliances ~ Downstairs Master w/Double Vanity, Full Shower w/Bench & Walk In Closet ~ Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs w/2nd Living Area Overlooking The Downstairs Area ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard Area w/Large Deck ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Front Lawn Maintenance Provided By HOA ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Shopping, Schools, Entertainment & Great Restaurants Nearby

(RLNE4701563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Homespun RD have any available units?
1507 Homespun RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Homespun RD have?
Some of 1507 Homespun RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Homespun RD currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Homespun RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Homespun RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Homespun RD is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Homespun RD offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Homespun RD offers parking.
Does 1507 Homespun RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Homespun RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Homespun RD have a pool?
No, 1507 Homespun RD does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Homespun RD have accessible units?
No, 1507 Homespun RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Homespun RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Homespun RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin