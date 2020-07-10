1507 Homespun RD

Amenities
Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in South Austin Gated Community - Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in South Austin Gated Community ~ Open Concept Living w/Wood Flooring & Vaulted Ceiling ~ Open Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Center Island & Stainless Appliances ~ Downstairs Master w/Double Vanity, Full Shower w/Bench & Walk In Closet ~ Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs w/2nd Living Area Overlooking The Downstairs Area ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard Area w/Large Deck ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Front Lawn Maintenance Provided By HOA ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Shopping, Schools, Entertainment & Great Restaurants Nearby
(RLNE4701563)