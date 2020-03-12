1507 Barton Springs Road

Amenities

Within one of Austins most coveted locations lies a beautiful resort-style apartment building complete with all the amenities to accommodate your active Austin lifestyle. Lounge fireside by the stunning infinity-edge pool, host a soire at the rooftop lounge, or conquer your fitness goals at the state-of-the-art gym. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



Your stylishly modern studio/one-bathroom apartment covers 623 sf featuring a 10-foot ceiling and designer details including handsome hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, and stone countertops. The unit comes fully furnished to include bespoke furniture, a jetted tub, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.